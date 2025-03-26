March 26, 2025 at 2:14 pm

Driver Was Asked To Pay $10 Cash For A Parking Space, But He Used His Credit Card Instead And Got Away With Not Being Charged

by Heide Lazaro

Do you ever complain about paying for parking?

This man was disappointed to see that the parking for a concert they would be seeing cost $10.

Since he didn’t have cash at that time, he was directed to a teller with a credit card terminal.

He unhappily swiped his card.

Read the full story below and find out what happened.

Try to charge me extra for parking…

My wife and I went to go see a band that I really like last week.

Since they don’t tour often, I was willing to cough up the $200+ to go see them live.

I was stoked.

This man found out that the event was charging $10 for parking.

When we got to the venue, however, I was surprised to see people standing outside of the parking lot.

Next to an “Event Parking $10” sign.

I was obviously pretty upset.

I mean, $10 on top of what I already paid isn’t much.

But it’s the principle that they’re trying to squeeze more money out of me, which I didn’t like.

He told the parking attendant he didn’t have cash and would pay via credit card.

Anyway, I pulled up and they asked for $10 cash.

I didn’t have cash, but asked if I could pay with a credit card, because I’m an adult and it’s 2018.

They pointed me to another person further down the line with a credit card terminal.

I pulled up, and begrudgingly handed him my card when he asked for it.

He charged it, handed me a receipt, and asked me to sign.

His receipt said “DEMO” in it.

However, when I got the receipt, where I was supposed to sign, it had the word “DEMO” printed across the signature line.

I assumed this meant that they accidentally had their card reader in a testing mode.

And that any card they ran in that mode wouldn’t actually get charged.

I briefly thought about telling them about their mistake.

But I was already miffed about being charged to park.

His credit card wasn’t charged.

So, I happily signed the demo receipt.

Then, we went and enjoyed the show. It was fantastic.

That night after I got home, I checked my credit card app.

Sure enough, there was no $10 charge for parking.

So, I and everyone else who paid with a credit card for parking that night got to park for free!

What a satisfying ending!

Let’s read the reactions of other people.

This person shares their personal thoughts.

This one thinks this is a common scenario.

This user loves the story.

A parking attendant speaks up.

And lastly, this user shares an honest opinion.

Follow the rules, and good karma will come your way.

At least, that’s the way it should work.

