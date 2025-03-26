Power-Tripping Boss Demanded Drivers Stick To The 5 MPH Speed Limit For Their Trucks, So A Driver Did Just That… But In The Messiest Way Possible

Even if the boss isn’t right, sometimes employees have no choice but to follow the boss’s demands.

This truck driver, along with other drivers, was instructed to stick to the speed limit even if it was too slow.

They begrudgingly complied, but it didn’t play out the way the boss intended.

Speed limit is 5MPH I drive a semi truck and love where I work. All of the guys are nice. Mostly everyone in office is nice except for a few. One of those is a guy that’s a yard supervisor, and he only recently acquired the position.

Now most of us don’t fly through the yard. But 5 MPH feels really slow when you have almost a 2-square-mile area. Like it’s a rule, but nobody follows it. Our lot is a gravel lot, and has a lot of dust in the summer when it does not rain.

One day, a few driver and I come in to drop off our loads and get our next task. It was like 12. We all get to where we are dropping our trailer and are unhooking, and he comes flying up to us in his yard/pickup truck, and starts hollering at us. Because we were not doing the posted 5 MPH speed limit.

We all exchange glances with each other. Because obviously he was just going faster than that. We all just agreed and said, “Ok, sorry.” And let him have his power trip!

Cue petty revenge. I decided since we had to do 5 MPH, I was gonna make him hate it as much as we did. All of the company truck are equipped with a switch to turn on the engine fan to keep the engine cool in traffic. It also blows a lot of dust. And turns on automatically when the engine reaches a certain temperature.

At the middle point in our lot is where the “ guard/supervisor” has to check in the truck and trailers. Which involves getting in the trailer and being outside. So, I turned my engine fan on and proceeded to. I moved at a pace of 2 MPH all the way through the lot, and kick as much dust up as possible. You could see it collect on my windshield, so it was bad.

By the time I got to him, there was enough dust you would think there was a bad wind storm or something. He later came to me and the other guys and said something about us driving too slow and purposely kicking up dust. We all just mentioned the 5 MPH speed limit. We’ve done this all week to him! Bet he loves his job now! 😁😂

