Previous Tenant’s Mail Was Delivered To His Apartment, But When He Tried To Coordinate A Way For The Previous Tenant To Pick Up Her Mail, She Kept Making Excuses

What do you do if you receive mail meant for the previous tenant or homeowner of the unit you are living in?

This man went to a great length to communicate with the previous tenant of his apartment about her mail, but it seems like she wants him to do all of the work to get it to her.

If you were him, would you agree? Read the full story below.

AITA for Not Mailing a Previous Tenant’s Old Letters I recently moved into a new apartment that has been vacant for 6+ months. Upon checking the mailbox, there were several important-looking letters and possibly checks that had been delivered for the previous tenant. I reached out to the landlord who put me on an email with them.

This man was trying to find a way to get the letters to the previous tenant.

I offered to meet them at the apartment. But one of the former tenants indicated that she no longer lived in the area. However, she was going to be in town for work for three days. So, she asked if I could meet her by her office building in Midtown Manhattan. For context, the apartment is in Brooklyn, roughly 1 hour from Midtown.

He gave some suggestions and time slots, but none of them worked.

I let her know that I don’t work in Manhattan. But offered to connect her with my wife who will be at her office in Downtown Manhattan about 15 minutes from Midtown during one of those days. We offered some time slots, but the previous tenant was not able to make those times.

She said her plans changed and asked him if he could just mail the letters to her instead.

Then, I offered to leave them in my apartment building lobby to be picked up at her convenience. She agreed to this, and said she would pick them up the next morning. In the morning, she called and said that her plans changed and she was no longer able to make it. She asked if I can mail the letters to her.

He didn’t have a car, and going to the post office could be a bit of an inconvenience.

For context, I don’t have a car, and the nearest post office is a 0.7 mile walk from the apartment. I asked if she could have a friend pick up. Or if one of her former roommates (who is coming later this week) could take them and mail to her. She said she would ask, but sounded offended that I would not mail them.

He felt like he’s already done a lot.

I felt like I already went out of my way to reach out. I’m holding the letters in a small apartment (they’ve been sitting on one of my dining room chairs) and offering solutions for her to get them.

But now he’s wondering if he should just mail them to her.

Going to the post office is a 45- to 60-minute errand. And I didn’t feel it was justified given that she had made no real effort to retrieve her letters. However, maybe I am being too critical and should have been a nice person and done it. AITA?

It doesn’t sound like the former tenant is willing to go out of her way at all to get her mail.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

None of this is necessary, says this person.

This user shares what he should do to the letters.

While this person thinks he’s a people pleaser.

This person says he’s making a fuss over nothing.

And lastly, this person shares an honest opinion.

If she wanted the mail so badly, she would have made an effort.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.