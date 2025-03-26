Rude Customer Insulted A Store Manager, So The Manager Made Sure The Customer Wasn’t Able To Buy The Item He Wanted

Rude customers are everywhere!

Instead of being kind and understanding, they would look down and insult retail workers.

This store manager received a call from a customer, and the customer actually insulted him. The manager decided he was going to make sure the customer couldn’t find what he was looking for.

Read the full story below for all the details!

Next time think before you speak This happened a few years ago, when I was the electronics department manager at a popular retail chain. One night, I had to work the closing shift which ended at 11 pm. And I was the only associate left on that side of the store at the end of the night.

The phone rang, but it took a while for him to answer it.

Towards the end of my shift, I was straightening merchandise in another area. The phone starts ringing back in my department. It takes me a little bit to get back, and I answer. It’s a guy asking if we had the new Madden for Xbox.

This man hid all of the copies of Madden for Xbox.

I said, sure, we have plenty. Then he says, “Oh, ok. Next time do your job and answer the phone.” Click. This just rubbed me the wrong way, so I went to the game case and pulled every copy of Madden for Xbox. And I put them behind the electronics counter and just waited.

The Hispanic guy and his friend couldn’t find the item they were looking for, so they went out the store.

About 15 minutes later, a Hispanic dude and his buddy show up, and walk to the game case. And after a couple of seconds, he walks back from the case and looks over at me, and looks around. My face has a real smug look that says yeah, I’m the only one here. Instead of giving me the satisfaction of telling him we’re out, he just walks away defeated.

I wish he had walked over to the counter and asked about the game.

Let’s check out the reactions of other people on Reddit.

Seriously, dude? Why do you have to be so rude?

