She Kept The Fridge Stocked With Soda For Her Sick Family, But Her Selfish Brother Drank It All And Now Tensions Are At A Fever Pitch

One benefit of living with family is pulling together during tough times, but some people refuse to do their fair share.

One brother’s selfish habits came into the spotlight when he shamelessly drank all the cola reserved for his sick family. So when his sister confronts him about it, it turns into a full-blown argument.

AITA for expecting my brother to return double the things he stole. Due to unfortunate circumstances, both myself (25f) and my brother (19m) live at home still. Summing up my medical situation wouldn’t be worth it, but I can’t live on my own for various reasons.

I get far less income than he does, yet I generally contribute the groceries and stocking the fridge. This leads to a lot of issues. Last week, 3 people in the house came down with the flu, but my brother isn’t one of them. Our throats are extremely sore from coughing fits and such.

On Wednesday, I bought 24 cans of cola to keep in the fridge for the three of us who’re sick. My brother proceeds to drink 10 in the first day and they’re all gone by Friday.

He didn’t ask. He has a laissez-faire attitude towards it. Often he’ll take first then promise to “make it right” after. Cans are trivial, but it’s the circumstances around it that make it so insulting.

4 days later, he still hasn’t “made it right”, so I buy more cans and make it clear to him that IF he takes more cans from this new stock, he’ll owe me an entire 24 pack. He proceeds to blow up at how unfair that is. And calling me an AH and greedy. Texting me to until 4am about it…

I’d say I’m clearly biased here, but I can’t NOT be. The situation is simply pretty one-sided. But he insists it’s me who’s wrong. AITA?

