She Wanted To Support Her Relatives During A Tough Time, But It Meant Enduring A Babysitting Nightmare That Pushed Her To Her Limits

WIBTA if I stopped babysitting for my uncle and aunt-in-law? I (20F) have been babysitting for my uncle and aunt in law (30s) often the last month or so.

My cousins are:

14M (I don’t directly babysit him and he’s usually well behaved/supposed to help)

11M (not bad, he can be quite hyper as he has ADHD)

8F (not bad, she just doesn’t always listen to directions and can be sassy)

7F (has an undiagnosed behavioral disorder and doesn’t listen at all)

3M (equivalent to 7F but likely no behavioral disorder)

1F (somehow easiest to deal with)

They’ve gotten sick a lot (and even got me sick a couple weeks ago), so I had to babysit some of them except 8F and the youngest. They’re not usually babysat at the same time. This has made it difficult to make plans with friends.

Today, the daycare was closed due to a holiday yesterday. I’m unemployed at the moment (will change soon), so they asked me. I had to babysit all cousins except 11M. It’s been a NIGHTMARE.

14M talked back when I tried to give 3M new fruit snacks after half of his fell on the floor and 14M said to give the dirty ones to 3M because Uncle does. I said I don’t care and had to shove him out of the way to give 3M new fruit snacks. 8F nearly woke up 1F during a nap to give her stuffies.

7F has had multiple meltdowns and doesn’t listen. 3M has been horrible trying to get to behave and listen. 1F just moves lots when changing diapers and 14M refuses to help hold her in place. I have my own anger issues and I can’t keep doing this for my sanity, but I’d feel awful.

I’ve accidentally yelled at the kids multiple times (of course no violence and have NEVER considered it) and I just want to cry because I feel awful for it. I have a short fuse. Aunt-in-law and Uncle have literally no one else. WIBTA?

