Sick Employee’s Boss Allowed Him To Work From Home But Only For Half A Day, But He Managed To Still Get Paid In Full

Some people choose to work even if they are sick so that they can get paid or won’t use up their sick leave.

This man shares that he asked his boss if he could work from home.

He agreed but said to work for half the day only.

It’s a good thing, the HR sent a notice that worked in his favor.

Read the story below for the full details.

Exempt employee I was sick with Covid, and emailed my boss that I can’t come in. I asked if I can work from home, but he said no. And I should take the day off.

This man asked again if he could work from home the next day.

The next day, I asked again just so I won’t use up my sick days. He finally said yes, and that I should only work half day. And use the 4 hours as sick leave. I was not too happy, but I do what I was told.

Then, he got an email from HR that worked in his favor.

Then, I got an email from HR that says: “Exempt employees get full day of pay as long as they work at least 50% of the day.” Since then, I’ve been leaving work early when I finish my work for the day. It’s been pretty much 5-to-6-hour days for me. Technically, my boss is from another department and we seldom have to cross paths.

