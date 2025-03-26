Sister-In-Law Refused Her Homemade Cake, Preferring To Buy One From The Store Instead. But She Loved Hearing Her Daughter School Them With An Honest Observation.

I don’t get why some people still refuse a family member who already offers to cook or bake for them.

This woman who’s good at baking shares that her sister-in-law chose to get a store-bought cake instead of a homemade cake.

Every year, they prefer to buy a cake, so she stopped offering to bake for them.

Even recently, when she was the one hosting, she told them to “just bring desserts.”

But her sister-in-law’s kid had to say something about it… finally!

Their own kids accidentally helped me get petty revenge against my SILs I was a semi-professional baker when I met my hubby. Not because I tried to be. But because every weekend, friends or family would pay me to make cakes, pies, or cookies. My specialties are cheesecakes and cakes with surprises in them.

This woman was excited to bake a Christmas cake for the whole family.

After moving to his hometown, right before our first Christmas here, I had already gotten all the ingredients. This was for a Christmas mas cake that was all of our favorite. And I was telling his sisters how excited I was to make this cake. And how the farmer I found had some of the best fruits I’d ever seen.

However, her sister-in-law preferred having a store-bought cake.

They told me not to bother, and they’d get store bought. They do this with a lot of things. But with me it was kind of different. If one of their friends offers to bring the same thing they’ve already turned me down for, it “would be rude to refuse.” Y’all, the bought cake was rock hard and awful. The kids literally made fun of it, and asked if we could saw it into bricks to make a “bread brick house.”

She sometimes bakes with her nieces and nephews.

Fast forward to a few years later, my husband bragged about my baking to so many people. That my semi-pro-kitchen is back to rolling along. We watch my SIL’s kids, and they bake with me sometimes. We still always get the same store-bought Christmas cake for the family get together. No one eats it.

For their Christmas dinner, she asked her in-laws to bring desserts.

Yesterday, the family was together for a situation regarding my parents-in-law. So we decided to hash out the Christmas plans. We’re hosting, so I said I would take care of all the food and they can bring dessert. The oldest kid kicked up immediately, complaining why we have to get that AWFUL cake every year. And why couldn’t I make something for dessert, too.

But her SIL’s kid dropped an honest remark about her mom.

My husband responded immediately, telling kiddo that her mom and auntie prefer the cake from the store. Kiddo looked at her mom, then her aunt, then her mom, back to my husband. And said, “Well they can’t even cook. They shouldn’t get to pick what we have to eat.” But I shut her down, and said that they really like that cake. And that we needed to respect the traditions that make them feel more at home.

Of course, she gives her niece a delicious cake that isn’t awful like the one from the store.

My true petty revenge is planting the seed of anti-(exclusionary) traditionalism in their offspring. But I’m making that kid whatever cake she wants next time we watch her for that wicked burn.

That, my dear, is how you burn your mom with honesty!

Who doesn’t appreciate homemade cake?

