Snobbish Mom Told This Woman That They Should Leave Each Other Alone, So That’s Exactly What She Did When The Mom Asked For A Favor

Some people are too proud to interact with someone they don’t know, even if they’re all part of a group.

This mom was politely asking another mom to pick up a dropped ball.

The other mom was too snobbish to get it and even made an arrogant remark.

So, when the time came that this other mom wanted a favor, she made the same remark.

Check out the story below for all the details.

We should leave each other alone? Sure thing. Friends and I were on a trip, with our kids included. There are six families, including one I don’t know. They were a friend of a friend, so absolutely no problem. I’ll call the mom “Lady Snowflake” because that’s how much I appreciate her.

This mom accidentally dropped her kid’s toys.

Anyway, midway during our trip, l accidentally dropped a bag of toys. My child was asleep on my back, so I was quite clumsy picking it up. Some friends who weren’t busy dealing with their kids helped pick it up. But a ball rolled to Lady Snowflake’s feet.

Lady Snowflake dropped a snobbish remark.

Our mutual friend said, “Hey, can you please kick that back?” She knew I don’t mind, and kicking it back was the easiest way anyways. Lady Snowflake literally replied, “I don’t know her (OP), so I think we should leave each other alone.” And that was it. Mutual friend muttered, “For Christ’s sake,” and fetched the ball for me.

By the lakeside, she and her child were relaxing on the hammock.

Later, we were at the lakeside, and I had a nice hammock set up. Lady Snowflake’s kids got tired, and began throwing tantrums. She tried getting them into the stroller without success. Meanwhile, my child was chilling on the hammock enjoying her berries.

When Lady Snowflake asked to borrow the hammock, she said the same thing that they told her.

Mutual friend came to me. And said Lady Snowflake wanted to ask if she and her kids could borrow our hammock for a while. I could hear one of her kids scream, ” I want it! I waaaaant it!” I said she wanted us to leave each other alone, and I will respect that. Then, I joined my kid and had a nice iced tea.

Let’s find out how other people reacted to this story.

If you’re going to be rude, make sure you won’t ask any favors later.

That’s logic.

