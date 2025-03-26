Stranger Made Silly Arguments And Insulted This Man’s Intelligence, So He Looked At His Online Info And Used It Against Him

How would you deal with strangers who insult your capabilities and assume that you are on the autism spectrum?

This man looked into the stranger’s online information and used it against him.

Don’t insult my intelligence I got into the stupidest argument with a complete stranger on Bluesky. He insulted my intelligence, which wasn’t really enough for me to do anything. But then he said that I’m likely autistic. And therefore didn’t understand the “full range of human imagination.”

He doesn’t agree that it’s appropriate to insult people on the autism spectrum.

I’m not autistic, and I don’t find that to be an insult. But the fact that he used it as an insult just got me into full throttle petty mode. I won’t stand for the denigration of a group of people who already have enough problems without this guy belittling them.

So, he looked into his online information.

Using only his username and picture, I found information about him, including where he lives and his business. I don’t ever support doxing, so I didn’t post anything that could be used to personally identify him. I called him by his generic middle name. Creepy and petty, but not illegal.

He bought his expired domain name and announced that he owns it now.

He continued to insult me, so I looked up his business’ domain and saw that he didn’t renew it. So I bought it and put an image of Cardi B sipping tea with the words “I own this domain now.” Lesson for you all: data brokers have a ton of information on you. Be careful what you do with your information, and consider regularly changing your phone number. And also use a data removal service.

That’s truly satisfying revenge!

Never mess with intelligent people. They can find clever ways to mess with you.

