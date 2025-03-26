Student Refused To Share Her Notes With Her Friend Who Always Sleeps In Class, So The Friend Failed The Exam

Some people do not tolerate the laziness and negligence of their friends, no matter how close they are.

This girl, for instance, has had enough of her friend who doesn’t take notes in school and always sleeps through the classes.

She used to let her friend look at her notes, but she has decided that has to end.

AITA for making my friend fail an exam? So basically, a close friend of mine and I are in the same class for a particular subject. We are both fairly good students. But, while I take the class very seriously and take a lot of notes, she usually sleeps throughout every class. Therefore, she never has any notes and she just uses mine to study.

I have been letting her use my notes for years. And last month, I had enough and told her to take her own notes from now on. She just laughed and said, “Yeah, whatever you say.” I repeated it, telling her I was serious, but she just brushed it off.

A week before the final exam, she asks me for my notes. Because, obviously, she didn’t take any. I told her straight up that I warned her. End of the story, she failed the exam because nobody in our class shared their notes with her. Everybody sees her sleeping in every class, so I’m not surprised nobody wanted to share their notes.

Now, she’s saying im a jerk for making her fail. While I think I had the right to stand my ground, especially since I warned her, I do feel bad. Our friend group is divided between people who think she’s responsible for her own failure. And people who think I should have been a better friend.

I’m just so confused about this situation, and she is very mad. I don’t want this to ruin our friendship. But I really don’t feel like I have anything to apologize for.

It’s her fault. Plain and simple.

