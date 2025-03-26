Company Required An Employee To Get A Doctor’s Note If He Wanted To Take Three Days Of Sick Leave, But He And His Doctor Got The Last Laugh

Some annoying company rules are actually blessings in disguise.

This man got food poisoning and planned to take a leave and recover for 3 days.

However, his company required him to get a doctor’s note so he could be excused from work.

He unwillingly did but got a better deal out of it.

Read the full story below for all the details.

You must get a doctor’s note I am a grown man, and I can tell when I am sick. I know my body a little better than a doctor does in terms of recovery. And if it is something I’m not sure of, I will see a doctor. But my place of work has this silly rule that if you are going to be out 3 days, you have to have a doctor’s note.

This man got food poisoning.

Anyway, I got food poisoning the other day. It was the middle of the night, right before I was going to bed, it started to hit and I knew what was coming. It was going to be 36 hours of running to the bathroom. Followed by 24 hours of being super tired from not having eaten for the last 2 days and not having any sleep for the last 48 hours. It’s a full 3-day recovery for me. The first 24 really are the worst though.

His company told him he needed to get a doctor’s note.

So, I called in sick on Tuesday and Wednesday. And I was going to call in sick on Thursday, too, to get my much needed rest and be 100% recovered for work on Friday. I know this is what was going to happen. But when I called in this morning, I was told I have to get a doctor’s note to miss this day. It’s stupid because what is a doctor going to tell me that I don’t already know.

So, he went to his doctor and explained everything.

My doctor also hates these types of rules, so she had my back. I went to her this morning, and told her what my work said. She asked if maybe I might have had chills during my time being sick. So I said yes.

He got a note and earned 2 more rest days.

She said, she doesn’t feel comfortable saying it was just food poisoning. And is going to say it could have been a stomach flu. She’s writing me a note to be out until Monday now. So now, I have 2 days of just rest and relaxation followed by the weekend. Thanks for forcing me to go to the doctor!

Nice! Let’s read the reactions of other users.

An ER physician shares their thoughts.

It’s honestly weird, says this one.

Here’s an honest opinion from this user.

This user shares a personal experience.

Finally, here’s a valid point from this person.

That’s what we call making things work to your advantage.

Doctors are as sick of this stuff as we are.

If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.