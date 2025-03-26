Their Ex Broke Up With Them Over A Misunderstanding, So Now They’re Collecting The Ex’s Favorite Manga Set As Payback

How do you get over a breakup from a simple misunderstanding? Do you get petty?

This person decided to get revenge by buying rare manga collections of their ex’s favorite anime.

Petty break up So, I had my partner break up with me over a misunderstanding. Despite my pleas to talk it over, they decided this one thing was too much. There’s a lot more, but I won’t make this too long.

Their favorite anime is Future Diary, and the mangas were limited print. They expressed how badly they wanted them. So after I got over the initial heartbreak, I’ve been buying the mangas when I could.

I almost have the complete set (10 volumes). I don’t really care for them myself but they are expensive and rare. So, knowing I’m making it even more difficult makes me feel petty, but I’m ok with it.

