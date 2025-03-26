Their Manager Complained About A Fast Cursor, So The Cashier Slowed It Down To The Slowest Possible Setting And Watched Her Frustration Unfold

Some managers thrive on micromanaging the smallest details, truly making a mountain out of a molehill.

Want to create a problem from something meaningless? Have fun with minimum cursor speed! I (24F) work as a cashier until the end of December to cover the needs of a certain store during Christmas sales. That said, I’m not that worried about keeping the job or having the best relationship with people who are inconvenient.

Our manager seems to have been targeting me (and another specific coworker) since I joined a few months ago. She’s accused me of being the reason for discrepancies in money for change or saying I broke electronic items I haven’t touched. Most of the time, I’ve left her talking to herself or ignored the situation. However, we’ve had a few “fights” when limits were crossed.

In the last of those “fights,” she created a problem over me changing the configuration of the computer I use the entire day. I set the cursor speed to be faster for more agility and comfort, which takes around five seconds to change back to their “default.”

She called me in to talk and said I’ve been creating issues with the team by changing it. She claimed that others who use the computer (for an hour during my lunch break) don’t like such a fast DPI on their cursor, which has led to “complaints.”

I admit I had no patience for that. I called her childish and sarcastically demonstrated how quickly and easily you could change the settings. As I turned my back, she said, “Well, then change it to be slow again anytime you leave!”

That activated the MC inside me. Anytime I go for lunch, breaks, or leave my shift, I make sure to pop the sensitivity to the lowest possible setting, both on the mouse itself and in Windows.

Now, I get to see her painfully slowly changing it back to normal while a client is ready to pay for their items. She hasn’t talked to me about it since then, but I can feel the hateful glances she gives me when dealing with it!

