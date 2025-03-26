Divorced Mother Refused To Watch Her Kids When Her Ex-Husband Had To Visit His Wife In The Hospital

Co-parenting can be harder when divorced parents try to build a new family.

AITA for not watching my kids so their father could visit his wife in the hospital? My ex husband and I divorced 4 years ago. We have two daughters together. My ex-husband remarried 1 year ago. I knew that he and his wife were expecting. That’s because my daughters told me that they would get a sibling.

Now, this Friday, it was his week with the girls. He called me. And asked if I could please take them earlier. Because he needed to be with his wife at the hospital.

I said no. That is not a reason to disobey the court order. He either could stay with the girls or leave the girls with a babysitter. He could also take them with him to the hospital. I hung up before he could continue.

He texted me about two hours after. He told me that I was extremely sick in the head. He said, for once, he was in a situation where he needed my help, and I refused. His best friend was a mutual friend of ours until the divorce. He also texted me and said that he hoped I was happy with myself.

I don’t get how I could be a jerk. But it obviously seems like he and his best friend have come to that conclusion. If I am the jerk, yes I will apologize. But firstly, I need to know.

This user shares an honest and straightforward personal experience.

It seems like her hatred of her ex is more important than her love for her children.

She needs some serious therapy.

