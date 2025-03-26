Woman Took Up Two Seats On A Full Bus, So She Got Called Out For It At The End Of The Trip

Public transportation etiquette is necessary for a smooth journey for all passengers.

AITA for taking up 2 seats on a bus? I ride the bus because I can’t afford a car, insurance, gas, etc. I’m 19F and live in the US. A couple of days ago, I was on a bus that wasn’t that busy. Not empty, but there were multiple unused seats, and no one had to stand.

I had just gone shopping and had heavy bags. They were hard to carry and hardly fit in front of my legs. So, I sat in one seat and placed my bags on the seat next to me. Essentially, taking up 2 seats on my own.

Since it wasn’t crowded when I got on, I didn’t see an issue. The bags were super heavy and hurt to carry. I wanted to set them down.

The bus ride was kind of long. As it went on, more and more people got on the bus. It eventually got pretty crowded. And some people had to stand up.

I didn’t ever move my bag or offer the seat to someone. In my experience, most people don’t want to sit next to strangers anyway. People prefer to stand than to sit on an empty seat next to someone they don’t know. Also, no one said anything to me.

We were at the last stop, where pretty much everyone was getting off. Someone passive aggressively told me, “You could have moved your bag. You shouldn’t have been inconsiderate and rude. Everyone wants to sit not just you.” Or something along those lines.

I didn’t really respond because I didn’t know what to say. The person who said that never asked me to move my stuff. If they did I probably would have. So I don’t understand how I was being rude?

They could have asked during the ride. But instead, they insulted me after it was already done. Buses are also generally first come first serve. So I think my behavior was normal. AITA?

