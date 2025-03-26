Upstairs Tenants Turned Their Apartment Into A Nightclub, So Their Downstairs Neighbors Cut Their Power And Enjoyed The Silence

A little music can liven up a night, but too much of it (and too loud) can ruin someone else’s.

After endless noise from the apartment above, one tenant decided to pull the plug — both on the lights and on their neighbor’s good time.

Read on for the full story!

Loud neighbours got silenced I used to live in a basement flat in Brighton, a city notorious for lots of young people who love to party. The flat directly above mine was rented, with the tenants changing often.

But soon moved in the worst tenants yet.

One summer, two young men moved in and immediately had a very loud, very busy party. That’s fine within reason, but this party was still going at two in the morning on a Sunday night, and we had to be up for work in the morning.

The downstairs tenants tried to be reasonable at first.

My partner went upstairs, knocked on their door, and asked them to keep the noise down. They muttered something and slammed the door in his face. Needless to say, nothing changed.

So it was time to get serious.

By 2:30 a.m., we had had enough and decided to take action. A weird feature of our building was that everyone’s electric meters and boards were in one utility room, with access via a locked door from the outside alley.

Luckily, the downstairs neighbors had the upper hand.

What the people living above didn’t know is that WE also had access to that room via an internal door from our flat. So, I slipped into the room and flipped the main power switch to their flat into the OFF position, killing their electricity supply instantly.

The change was instant.

The noise stopped, and there was a lot of shouting from upstairs. They were in the dark, in silence, with no idea what had happened. A few minutes later, we heard the outside door of the utility room being unlocked and opened. They located their meter board and turned their power back on. Soon afterward, the thumping music started again.

But the downstairs neighbors weren’t done.

Again, I flipped their switch. After three rounds of this, they must have assumed that their music equipment was overloading their ring main. They gave up, and everyone left. Result! We were never bothered in this way again, and they moved out six months later.

Turns out the fastest way to end an unwanted party is to pull the plug — literally!

Let’s see what Reddit had to say.

This commenter suggests a way to take this petty revenge one step further.

Nothing like being left in the dark to make you think about your actions.

This commenter would have opted for all-out psychological warfare.

Why not really mess with their heads?

All it took was one little switch to put an end to their little rager.

After all, there’s no party without power!

