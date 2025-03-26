When She Was A Vegetarian During Her Teenage Years, Her Family Would Secretly Sneak Meat Into Her Food. So When She Found Out Years Later She Was Furious.

How would you feel if someone close to you tampered with your food?

This young lady confesses that her entire family would make fun of her when she decided to be vegetarian.

They would sneak meat into her food, and she didn’t know about it.

She finally found out, and she’s wondering if she’s overreacting.

Read the full story below for all the details!

AITAH For being mad that my family snuck meat in my food when I was a vegetarian? In high school, I was a vegetarian for a couple of years. I was really into it, not like vegan teacher crazy, but more like I just enjoyed being in a community. I’m no longer a vegetarian as an adult though.

This young lady found out that her entire family was making fun of her.

I overheard my Mother and Grandma, laughing and telling something to their friends. Turns out, the whole time I was vegetarian, my whole family (even extended which is like 50 people) had a game. They would see how often they could sneak me meat. Like cooking veggies in bacon grease and stuff like that. At birthday parties, family gatherings, Thanksgiving, and just dinner at home.

She felt upset about this.

It was like an inside joke game for years, and I’m kinda upset. I confronted them, but they said they were only doing it for my own good. That I needed more protein. But they kept smiling and giggling to one another about it so it felt like more of a joke.

They said she was just being overly dramatic.

I don’t know, maybe it wasn’t, and they really did do it because they cared, but it still feels mean. They all say I’m being a drama queen for being upset. So, I guess, what do you think? Am I the jerk for being upset by this or should I just laugh with my family?

That sounds mean to me. They basically tricked her and lied to her for years.

What do you think? Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

Her feelings are valid, and they’re being mean!

