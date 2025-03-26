March 26, 2025 at 2:13 pm

Wife Agreed To Dogsit A Coworker’s Dog Without Discussing It With Her Husband First, So He Wasn’t Thrilled About Looking After The Furry Friend

Some decisions should be made by both the husband and wife.

This man complains about his wife agreeing to dogsit a coworker’s dog when he wasn’t consulted about it first.

He dropped an honest remark about it which made her upset.

Read the story below and weigh in.

AITA Wife told a coworker that we would dog sit without talking or asking me about it

My wife told her coworker that we would dogsit for them without asking me.

I wasn’t thrilled.

But I wasn’t too upset either.

His wife told him that the dog might make a mess in their house.

Today, I come home after working 10 hours.

And she tells me that the dog is probably going to take a leak all over our house.

The house we bought 2 months ago and spent over half a million dollars on.

So, he made an honest remark and she got annoyed with it.

So, I told her I wasn’t thrilled about it.

I ended the conversation by saying, “In the future, I’d like to be part of the conversation when making these kind of decisions.”

Now, she’s all annoyed and in a bad mood.

Am I the jerk here?

I can understand why he’s annoyed.

Let’s find out what others have to say about it on Reddit.

This is what this person would do.

Source: Reddit/AITA

Another piece of advice from this user.

Source: Reddit/AITA

This person shares a valid point.

Source: Reddit/AITA

While this person suggests using crates.

Source: Reddit/AITA

Finally, here’s an honest comment from this person.

Source: Reddit/AITA

His wife should be the one taking all the responsibilities.

