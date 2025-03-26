March 26, 2025 at 2:13 pm

Woman Bought Pies From A Bakery To Bring To Her Aunt’s For Thanksgiving, But Her Boyfriend Thinks She Should Have Made Dessert Herself Instead

by Heide Lazaro

Source: Reddit/AITA/Canva

For Thanksgiving, is it a big deal if you buy a dish from a store instead of making it from scratch?

This woman admits that she didn’t have the talent nor the time to make a dessert on her own, so she bought pies from the bakery and brought them to her aunt’s house.

She didn’t think it was a big deal, but her boyfriend sure did!

Read the story below for more details.

AITAH for not making a dessert?

I’m not a great cook or baker.

This year for thanksgiving, I went to a bakery and bought a couple of pies to bring to my aunts.

I had originally planned on making something, but figured the bakery would be easier.

Her boyfriend made a negative remark about her not making a dessert.

My boyfriend saw the pies in the fridge, and basically told me I was lame for not making a dessert.

I told him I didn’t have a ton of time, and I’m not a great baker.

And I didn’t think it was a big deal.

She believes she didn’t do anything wrong, but he just wouldn’t let it go.

He wouldn’t let it go, and said it was very unattractive and disappointing that I didn’t think it was a big deal.

I don’t think I did anything wrong.

I told him he was picking on me for no reason, and then he got upset with me.

AITA here?

A lot of people buy store bought desserts for Thanksgiving. It seems like her boyfriend is making a big deal out of nothing.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

This person shares their personal thoughts.

Source: Reddit/AITA

It’s a him problem, says this one.

Source: Reddit/AITA

While this user thinks “it’s just pie.”

Source: Reddit/AITA

Here’s another honest opinion.

Source: Reddit/AITA

And lastly, this user emphasizes what she did was just normal.

Source: Reddit/AITA

Why doesn’t he bake the pies instead?

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter