Woman Bought Pies From A Bakery To Bring To Her Aunt’s For Thanksgiving, But Her Boyfriend Thinks She Should Have Made Dessert Herself Instead

For Thanksgiving, is it a big deal if you buy a dish from a store instead of making it from scratch?

This woman admits that she didn’t have the talent nor the time to make a dessert on her own, so she bought pies from the bakery and brought them to her aunt’s house.

She didn’t think it was a big deal, but her boyfriend sure did!

Read the story below for more details.

AITAH for not making a dessert? I’m not a great cook or baker. This year for thanksgiving, I went to a bakery and bought a couple of pies to bring to my aunts. I had originally planned on making something, but figured the bakery would be easier.

Her boyfriend made a negative remark about her not making a dessert.

My boyfriend saw the pies in the fridge, and basically told me I was lame for not making a dessert. I told him I didn’t have a ton of time, and I’m not a great baker. And I didn’t think it was a big deal.

She believes she didn’t do anything wrong, but he just wouldn’t let it go.

He wouldn’t let it go, and said it was very unattractive and disappointing that I didn’t think it was a big deal. I don’t think I did anything wrong. I told him he was picking on me for no reason, and then he got upset with me. AITA here?

A lot of people buy store bought desserts for Thanksgiving. It seems like her boyfriend is making a big deal out of nothing.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

Why doesn’t he bake the pies instead?

