Woman Cut In Line In The Ladies Room To Wash Her Hands, But Another Woman Barked At Her And Told Her To Wait Her Turn

Is the line in the ladies’ room for those using the toilet stalls only?

Or do you also have to fall in line if you’re only using the sink?

This woman cut in line in the airport’s bathroom because she was only going to wash her hands, and she’s wondering if that was a mistake.

Read the full story below and weigh in.

AITAH for skipping the bathroom line to wash my hands? I (30sF) was recently at the airport for a flight. I went to the ladies’ bathroom to wash my hands about 15 minutes before boarding (so I could have waited). There was a line of about half a dozen women.

She cut the line to use the sink.

I made eye contact with the one at the front of line and told her I was just going to wash my hands. She had no issue with it. There were 2 sections of sinks, and I went to the one closest to the entrance. The next 5 sinks to the left of me were all unused in the time I was washing my hands.

But someone emphasized that there was a line.

As I walked out barely a minute later, a woman towards the end of the line cupped her hands around her mouth as if to broadcast to everyone, and said in a very condescending tone, “There’s a lineeeee.” And laughed at herself.

I was so taken aback that anyone had any issues with this.

She doesn’t think she did anything wrong.

That I only managed to mutter, “I was just washing my hands so…” as I walked out. I really didn’t see an issue with what I did because I did not cause anyone to wait in line any longer than they would have. Nor did I take up a sink that people ahead of me needed.

But now, she’s wondering if what she did was wrong.

But now I’m not so sure. What is the general public consensus of skipping the bathroom line to use an available sink? Was I the jerk for doing so?

I think skipping the line to use the sink was fine. The line wasn’t for the sinks – it was for the toilets!

Let’s check out how other people on Reddit reacted to this.

This user clarifies the issue.

This person shares their honest opinion.

Here’s another personal thought on this matter…

This user shares an assumption.

Finally, here’s a hilarious response to the woman in line.

Maybe she’s waiting in line to wash her hands.

