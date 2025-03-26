Woman Feels Awkward And Upset With Her Boyfriend’s Family Thanksgiving Tradition, But He Thinks She’s Just Overreacting
Each family has their unique holiday traditions; however, if the tradition of your partner’s family doesn’t sit well with you, what would you do?
This woman shares how his boyfriend’s extended family celebrates Thanksgiving.
She thought it was awkward, and felt upset that she was alienated.
Read the story below and share your thoughts.
AITA for refusing to participate in my bf’s family’s “tradition’
I went to Thanksgiving at my BF’s family’s house last night.
I had met his parents and sister a couple of times.
But this was my first time meeting his extended family.
He said they make a whole day of it, so we would be heading over around 10 am.
The men in her BF’s family were all watching football in the living room.
When we arrived, there were several men sitting in the living room watching football.
My BF introduced me to his brother, BIL, uncles, and some cousins.
His dad was also there.
There is a cooler in the middle of the room, and my BF grabs a beer, and sits down to watch the game.
And the women were in the kitchen, preparing the meals.
His mom and sister come in to say “hi,” and his mom says, “Perfect timing! We are just going to the kitchen! Come on, let’s get you a drink!”
I go into the kitchen, and there are several women in there.
They have Christmas movies on the TV, and most of them are doing some kind of food prep.
She told his BF that she felt awkward.
I grab my drink, and go back to sit with my BF.
I tried to strike up some conversation, but the guys were super into the game.
After a while, I take my BF to the side and tell him I feel awkward since I’m not into football, and no one is really talking to me.
She thought that such a setup was extremely misogynistic.
He told me, “Then go hang out in the kitchen. The girls talk up a storm. The family tradition is for the guys to watch football, and the ladies hang out in the kitchen and make the meal.”
I told him I found that extremely misogynistic and I was not interested in “going to the kitchen” while the men sat around drinking and watching TV.
She felt upset, but he thought she was just overreacting.
I ended up just sitting around, awkwardly watching them all talk sports until basically dinner was served.
At which point they got up, got a plate, and went back to watching the TV.
I told my BF after that I was upset, and he said I was overreacting.
I told him it was awkward, as I didn’t like sports, but I didn’t want to be banished to the kitchen with “the women.”
Now, she’s wondering if she was the jerk in this situation.
I told him I didn’t really feel like I got to know anything about his family.
Except that they have this messed up “tradition.”
AITA?
That does sound like an awkward experience.
Let’s check out how other people reacted to this story on Reddit.
This comment strongly makes sense.
This user shares a bit of sensible advice.
Here’s an honest opinion from this person.
Plain and simple.
Finally, this person shares a reality check with OP.
Better to learn about this now than later.
If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.