Woman Finds Out Her Boyfriend Cheated On Her, So She Teams Up With Her Best Friend To Give Him A Strip Tease He’ll Never Forget

Sometimes revenge is best when you have a friend to help you out.

The man in today’s story never even saw this revenge coming, literally, because they tricked him into wearing a blindfold!

Read all about this Redditor’s ultimate cheater revenge story.

Bad boyfriend takes the walk of ultimate shame This happened about 16 years ago. My friend, let’s call her Maria, had been dating a guy called Oscar for two-and-a-half years or so when she found out, [through] the grapevine (if you live in a small town, you’ll understand), that Oscar had betrayed her.

Oscar had done something horrible — multiple times.

He’d been to a party, got a girl drunk, and slept with her. News of his actions had spread, as gossip does. The worst part of it was that it seemed that it wasn’t the first time that it had happened by a long shot. Well, Maria heard and plotted revenge.

But Maria had an accomplice to her plan…

She invited him to her flat for a “special afternoon of fun” with her and her friend Vanessa. Oscar could not resist temptation, so he went. Picture the scene. He goes into the building where she lives, gets into the lift to go up to the tenth floor to get to her apartment. He rings the bell. He can hear music playing from behind the door.

And what Oscar saw was surprising.

She opens the door, and he walks in, and sees that both his girlfriend Maria and her friend Vanessa, each wearing a sexy silk negligees. Maria is holding a blindfold, and tells him to wear it. He agrees, and she puts it on him and tells him to strip naked…

This is when it gets good…

While he was busy, Vanessa put her clothes back on, walked out the apartment, leaving a doorstop to keep the door open, and called the lift. (that’s an elevator, to you Americans) She then walked back in, grabbed Oscar’s clothes, and threw them out the window into the car park below.

Vanessa understood the assignment.

She then left the apartment and went down the stairs, ringing doorbells as she descended. Maria had been leading Oscar around the apartment disorienting him, and then led him out the apartment, closed the door behind her and got in the lift alone, calling him an unfaithful jerk whose clothes are in the car park, before the lift doors closed.

That’s when Oscar had to face the music.

Oscar ripped off the blindfold, and must have realised how [screwed] he was, as he had to walk down 10 flights of stairs, buck naked, passing laughing neighbours all the way. He collected his clothes, and Maria never saw him again.

It sounds like Maria gave Oscar the naked truth on how she felt about his cheating.

