Woman He Met On Instagram Asked To Keep His Sweater, But He Refused Because It’s His Favorite Sweater And “They Just Met”
How far would you go to impress a girl you just met?
This guy hung out with a girl he just met on Instagram, and everything was going well, this is, until the next morning when she wanted to keep this sweater. He was not okay with letting her keep it.
Would you have let her keep it? Read the full story below.
AITA for not letting a girl take my sweater the first time we hung out?
I (22M) had a girl come over last night after she was at the bar with her friends.
We had only connected through Instagram the day before.
And I really couldn’t tell what her name was from her username.
The girl asked for a sweater she could borrow, and he lent her one.
We had a fun night talking about life and catching up on the horror movies from this year.
At some point, she said she was cold and asked for a sweater.
I gladly gave her my favourite one (I have 3 total).
And then we went to sleep.
She wanted to take the sweater with her.
When we woke up, she asked me to pay for her Uber, to which I said I could not (need to eat this week😭).
She then said okay, and ordered her own.
As she was leavin, she said, “I’m taking your sweater. You may or may not get it back.”
To which I responded, “I wish I could let you take it, but I only have a few sweaters and that’s my favourite one.”
They had an awkward argument.
This was because I had just met her, and did not even know her name.
And there was a high probability we would never talk to each other again.
We then awkwardly half-argued back and forth for a few minutes until she finally took it off.
Then she walked out without looking back at him.
She said, “Bye.”
And walked out of my room and out of my apartment without looking at me again.
AITA for not letting her take my sweater?
It seems like he’s the jerk for not knowing her name, but I understand not wanting to let her take the sweater.
Let’s read the reactions of other people on Reddit to this story.
This user shares what they think happened there.
Same guess from this person.
Not a vibe, says this user.
This person compares the girl and the sweater.
Lastly, this user thinks he may have dodged a bullet.
He’s obviously never going to see her again now!
