Woman Held A Job Interview For Someone Who’s Fluent In Spanish, But A Jerk He Knew From College Walked In Claiming To Be Bilingual

Some people think they can get away with an interview by faking their answers, but when you run into someone who actually knows you, the lie can definitely backfire.

This woman shares an experience with a guy she used to know in college, who was not very good in Spanish.

Find out what happened when he still decided to apply as a bilingual applicant.

Surprised to see me? I was a Spanish major in undergrad. There was one guy who clearly couldn’t speak well. And contributed little to the class. He was also a complete jerk.

This woman started to interview bilingual candidates.

Fast forward to 10 years later, I went on to become bilingual. And was working with clients in South America. The only other Spanish speaker in our company had interviewed me. So when the company wanted another Spanish speaker, it was my turn to test fluency.

The dude from her Spanish class walked in.

Guess who walked into the interview? I saw that his resume clearly stated that he was bilingual. When he realized who would be interviewing him, I think he might’ve peed a little. And it was all I could do not to point and laugh.

And he realized he couldn’t pretend to be bilingual.

His Spanish sucked so much. Surely, he realized that he couldn’t bluff being bilingual? Best thing ever. What goes around, comes around.

They say to fake it ’til you make it, but I guess, he couldn’t really fake it that well.

Not well enough, anyway.

