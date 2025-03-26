Woman Receives Annoying Calls From Scammers And Spammers, So She Thought Of A Response That Effectively Wards Them Off For Good

Don’t you find it annoying when scammers and spam callers won’t stop calling you?

This woman has a genius idea of how to ward them off.

By pretending to be from some local business offering some kind of promotion, the callers would eventually hang up.

Do you think this is a great tactic?

Read the story below for all the details.

Spam/callers are annoying, but 2 can play at that game! This is my favorite way to make scammers, telemarketers, or debt collectors stop calling me. It works damn near every time. And I get a lot of enjoyment from it. Once a scam company or caller calls me more than once, it’s game on.

Once I answer, and they state their reason for calling, I tell them they have reached the local florist company. And that I’m currently running a promotion on bouquets. They usually attempt to ignore me and talk about their scam. But I do not let go of my sales pitch. LOL.

I ignore everything they say. And repeatedly only answer them with, “So are you interested in purchasing?” Or talk about whatever fake promotions like 50% off or something. After 2-3 rounds of this, they usually get annoyed and hang up. But the party’s just getting started. Hanging up isn’t enough, you’re gonna block me today baby!

I then start calling them over and over, telling them that this is the local floris. And that I’m trying to reach customers about a current promotion. It usually only takes a couple of times before they get extremely mad and block me. Once they block me from that number, sometimes, I’ll even go back to other numbers they use. And harass them on those until I’m blocked from every number they have ever called me from.

