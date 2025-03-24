Woman’s Husband Kept Abusing Her And Her Daughter, But When Justice Failed Them, She Took Matters Into Her Own Hands

It’s sad when justice is not done the proper way.

In this case, a woman offed her husband when the police wouldn’t do anything to protect her and her daughter.

She even became a speaker after the fact.

Let’s see how these events unfolded.

Best college speaker ever. When finishing up my degree in criminal justice we had to learn about how the justice system works and how sometimes it doesn’t. For about two weeks we studied a case from the early 90s of a woman that had killed her husband. Because the case is a public record and a very interesting read, look up Betty Frieberg 1993. The setting was a small town in Iowa and the husband was the town drunk.

I can smell trouble already.

Everyone in town knew him for a drunk, a brawler, a wife beater, a womanizer and overall just a bad person. His wife was the stay-at-home mom as she wasn’t allowed to work or leave the house aside to get groceries. The whole town knew what he did to her at home. Neighbors were a quarter mile down the road but still would call the police when they heard noises.

That’s very upsetting. But the police didn’t take it seriously enough.

It was well documented and because he was never a threat to their daughter, the police did nothing aside from take him to jail like a revolving door. Each time he got out, he’d beat her up again. Their daughter was away at college but came home for Thanksgiving.

Her daughter had something to tell her. Things would change forever.

While the father was at work the daughter told the mother that her father had violated her and that she had even had an abortion because of it. This was the breaking point for the mother. She got her revenge 100 fold.

She was not about to be an enabler.

When the daughter went back to school after the holidays and her husband came home she offed him with his gun at the kitchen table.

There was no turning back now. She tried to hide her crime.

The table is important because it was a big farm table used for chopping up deer and other livestock. Doing the butchering was her job and she was good at it. If I could find the case report it has pictures of the table and clear marks of chopping. She chopped up her husband and scattered his body over neighboring farms, fed what she could to her livestock and cleaned up. Months went by and winter came and left.

She managed to hide it for a while, but not for too long.

Police investigating his disappearance even questioned her while sitting at the table drinking coffee. She explained the marks on the table by explaining that she butchered her own meat and showed the officers her deep freeze. The investigation went on for months until finally a neighbor’s dog brought back a body part. They identified it as belonging to him and she was arrested on the spot. She pleaded not guilty and refused any offers. It went to trial and 12 of her peers judged her not guilty due to Extenuating Circumstances.

Wow. And she basically called out the police.

She confessed to the crime, explained why she did it and how and that she had no real choice because no one was going to help her. The farm was hers and she refused to give it up as it had been her family’s home. She was let go entirely for the charge. The next week, we had Betty as a speaker to the class to discuss the case and she was awesome. At the time she ironically sold dismemberment insurance for Aflac. Betty, if you ever read this, know you’re seen as a figurehead for battered women and you pulled off the best revenge I have ever been able to study.

What a boss.

Although, it was very unfortunate that she felt she had to do this to defend her daughter and herself.

That’s a very unique case.

She did what she had to do to protect her daughter, and apparently, the justice system agreed with her.

