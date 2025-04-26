It’s important to be honest about money that doesn’t belong to you.

Mells Wargo never makes a mistake!

This is my grandfather’s story, and dates back to the ’60s. He was a first generation American, the youngest son of 8 children, son of English immigrants.

But it wasn’t a perfect transition.

He met his sweetheart at age 19 and married her soon after. Her family were Californios (Mexicans citizens who became Americans due to CA becoming a part of the US) and suffered some prejudice due to their heritage.

My grandfather used to go to the bank with his father in law to make sure that he was able to cash his paychecks without issues. One time bank teller passed him his money instead of counting it out, so after leaving the counter he counted up the funds and found that the teller had accidentally given him twice the amount shown on the check.

So, he knew what he had to do.

So my grandfather and his father in law went back up to the teller, and said “Excuse me ma’am, but I think you made a mistake.” Looking down her nose at him, she said in a condescending tone of voice “Mells Wargo NEVER makes a mistake!” Being an honest guy, the FIL said “but…then my grandfather stopped him and said ‘You heard her, Mells Wargo never makes a mistake! Let’s go!’” and off they went.

