Her Ex-Husband’s Boyfriend Keeps Bad Mouthing Her In Front Of Her Kids, So She Doesn’t Want Them Visiting Her Ex Anymore When His Boyfriend Is Around

Divorce is never easy, but it’s even harder when there are kids involved.

And, it’s even harder, when there are kids involved and one or both parents starts dating.

What would you do if you ex were dating someone who said bad things about you in front of your kids? Would you ignore it, or would you put a stop to it?

In today’s story, one woman is in this situation, and she’s wondering if she made the wrong decision.

Let’s see what’s going on.

AITA for keeping my children home bc my exes new bf talks bad about me? I34f was married to my ex for 8 years, before him coming out as bisexual. We divorced 3 years ago. We have two children together ages 5 and 9. My ex started seeing this guy maybe a year ago, and they just recently met the kids. Apparently this guy makes remarks about me all the time.

All the remarks are very negative.

He has so far told my children that I kept their daddy from being his true self, and how my ex husband never loved me. My ex husband and I got into an argument over the phone while our children were at his house and his boyfriend was there, and he said in front of my children that I’m just a bitter baby mama; and said to them “mama isn’t that friendly, is she?” He has made more comments then this and says only bad things about me to or in front of the children.

She got into an argument with them about this.

I confronted them both of these things in which they said I was blowing stuff out of proportion and it wasn’t that big of a deal. Then I said fine I didn’t want my children already his boyfriend if he was gonna talk about me like that. This caused a big argument, and he ignored my wishes anyways.

She stayed true to her word.

Tonight I kept my children home when I asked if his boyfriend was there and he said yea, and that he is going to be apart of our children’s lives. I said well then I’m keeping the children tonight or any nights that he planned to his have his bf there and I even threatened to put a petition for it in court. He called me a homophobic ah and said I couldn’t control who he dates and that I was being a petty witch. I don’t think I am because a grown man should not be talking to children that way about their mother.

It’s not cool for the boyfriend to bad mouth the kids mom to them.

No wonder she doesn’t want them to be around him.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

She needs to take her husband back to court.

She needs to make sure she’s not violating the custody agreement.

Document everything.

Her ex probably won’t do anything to stop his boyfriend.

Going to court would be the right way to solve this.

Time to go to court.

Unfortunately for everyone.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.