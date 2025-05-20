Her Next-Door Neighbor Made An Offensive Comment, And This New Homeowner Told The Rest Of The Neighborhood Everything

When you move to a new neighborhood, you are bound to run into some people you get along with, and others that you don’t.

AITA for asking 10 neighbors to have a talk with a homophobic neighbor? I didn’t expect they all would… But all did, one after another, and angered her more. I moved to a new area with my wife and one of my next door neighbors had some rude comments for us, since I’m a woman too. Nothing too agressive, just petty little things like saying this was a family neighborhood and she didn’t understand why we’d moved there. In a way that implied we were unwelcome. I tried to smooth things over by saying it was what we could afford but she got more irritated like I was saying her area was cheap?

Anyway, when we met all the other neighbors, they were a lot nicer and nobody else seemed to have a problem with us being gay. Now, in my experience, if someone is being bigoted, and you tell one or two people, nothing gets done. If you actually want stuff to be addressed, you have to be like the “squeaky wheel” and tell everyone. So when I met the other nicer neighbors, I asked each of them or each family.

“Hey, I’ve felt so welcomed to your community. Except.. Janice next door had made some kinda homophobic comments, and I could use some help smoothing stuff over because I hate to start in a new place on the wrong foot. If you happen to know her, can you have a word with her? I want to work things out but I feel like she might be more receptive hearing it from someone she’s known for years instead of a newcomer. If you do end up talking to her, could you let her know we don’t want any trouble, we’d just like her to stop making comments about our sexuality or us not being welcome here…”

All the neighbors I asked this of were upset someone in the neighborhood had been so rude, and offered to have a word. Now, from my experience, if 10 people offer to help with something like this, mayyybe one or two will actually follow through. So to my surprise, they all did. Obviously a very different community than I’m used to. And after the sixth person brought it up to her, she blew up. I actually heard her screaming from the next house that she was sick of everyone coming to her house to lecture her, had the women next door sent them too?

And she screamed at the neighbor that had come by that they were the sixth person to come by for a ‘nice little talk’ and after 6 of them it wasn’t a friendly chat anymore, and she was being harassed by everyone coming to her house. I came out of my house with my wife and she blew up on us saying that by sending every other neighbor I was harassing her. I said I didn’t send anyone, anyone who came by was their own person who wanted to say something after I told them what she’d said to us.

After that apparently the few neighbors who didn’t stop by in person called or texted and she blew up at them. I went back in and apparently she made a Facebook post chewing us out but I didn’t see it because my wife and I don’t use Facebook AITA for asking 10 people if they could speak with a homophobic neighbor?

