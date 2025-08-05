A Customer Said A Business Owner Body Shamed Her She Was Shopping. – ‘I read the sizes, I read the tags.’

It’s pretty unbelievable how bad some folks are at customer service these days…

A woman named Ali posted a video on TikTok and told viewers that she was body shamed by the owner of a boutique while she shopped in the store.

Ali said she was shopping with a friend at the boutique in Florence, Alabama and they were greeted by the owner when they went inside.

The TikTokker picked up a pair of pants she was interested in and the owner told her that they might not be a good fit for her.

Ali and her friend continued to shop and she asked the owner if she could use the dressing room to try on some clothes. The owner said yes, but she told Ali not to force on any clothes that didn’t fit because she might rip them.

She told viewers, “I read the sizes, I read the tags. I picked the ones that were my size. I knew what the size said on the tags, so I was going off of that.”

Ali said she was so upset by the comments that she almost cried because she was embarrassed that the owner made the comments in front of other shoppers.

Ali said the clothes she tried on fit fine, but when she came out of the dressing room on one occasion, the owner told her friend to pull on the back of the dress to make sure it wasn’t too tight.

The TikTokker said she upset about the experience, so she decided not to buy anything.

Ali said about the store owner, “Refrain from making comments about people’s bodies. Refrain from saying things that could potentially hurt someone’s spirit and damage them.”

The TikTokker and her friend ended up going to another store and she said she had a good experience there and left feeling good about her body.

It sounds like this isn’t the first time this has happened.

