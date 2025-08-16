Mechanic Was Locked Out Of A Car’s Computer System Because His Software License Expired. – ‘It’s all part of the NASTF Security Professional Registry.’

So, it’s come to this, huh…?

A mechanic named Shorty took to TikTok and expressed his frustration at something that sounds like it has the potential to be a big problem: Shorty said that he was locked out of the computer system of a car he was working on.

Shorty told viewers, “It has officially happened. 2024 Ram 3500, authorization denied. Can’t get into anything on this except generic OBD2 Software.”

The TikTokker said that the update caused his “manufacturer software 100 percent irrelevant.”

Shorty showed folks a national registry website that requires auto technicians to become certified Vehicle Security Professionals (VSP). Once mechanics are VSPs, they can buy codes and other information from websites in order to work on vehicles.

He said, “It’s all part of the NASTF Security Professional Registry.”

Shorty said the cost is a $325 fee every two years and every two years after that, it costs $100 to renew the license.

The TikTokker told viewers, “There’s a lot of people that don’t know that this is going on, and it’s going to affect everybody getting their cars fixed.”

In the video’s caption, Shorty wrote, “NASTF has done their deed! Every tech must now be “credentialed” in order to have access to whatever modules the manufacturer dictates as “security sensitive.””

