A Shopper Said She Thinks Goodwill Stores Are Scamming Customers. – ‘I can’t find the color tag for the discount of the day.’

Man, people sure do seem to have it in for Goodwill stores these days…

And it does seem like there’s plenty to complain about!

A TikTokker named Sarah posted a video and explained why she thinks the chain discount store is scamming customers.

Sarah told viewers she was at her local Goodwill store and she asked an employee about the colored tags on clothes.

She explained, “And she was like, ‘It’s orange. But just so you know, we pull all the orange stuff, basically, off the floor, because we need to make our quotas.'”

Sarah said, “I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, good to know.'”

The worker also told Sarah that they have meetings every morning and they’re told to raise the prices on everything in the store.

Sarah told viewers, “I knew Goodwill was shady because all of the prices were going up and stuff, but I didn’t know it was like that.”

She added, “Every time I go in, I can’t find the color tag for the discount of the day. So that makes so much sense.”

Goodwill stores aren’t so cheap anymore, are they?

