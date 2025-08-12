He Offered Low Rent To Help A Friend, But When He Asked For Help With The Housework In Return, His Friend Accused Him Of Taking Advantage

When friends become roommates, cooperation is key to keeping the peace.

He offered his friend an affordable place to stay in exchange for light chores, when his friend refused to help out, the whole arrangement began to fall apart.

Read on for the full story.

AITA for making my friends rent $350 and expecting help around the house. Had a friend move in with my wife and me, and we made their rent $350 a month with the idea that they could help out with household chores.

But this proved to be too much to ask.

Now they insist on having the attitude that I’m trying to take advantage of them and have them do “servant” work.

He thinks he’s being more than reasonable with his request.

All I ask is cleaning up around the house if you have the opportunity, or maybe helping with some yard work every once in a while. Genuinely want to know if I’m in the wrong here. AITA?

He thought he was offering his friend a good deal, but his friend doesn’t seem to recognize just how good they have it.

What did Reddit have to say?

Rent prices like these are pretty unheard of nowadays.

For the deal they’re getting, the friend should want to help out around the place.

They’re simply not going to find a deal this good anywhere else.

This friend can either start to earn their keep or hit the road.

His friend should have been over the moon with such a low rent price, but their entitlement may just squander it.

At the end of the day, he offered his friend a discount, not a free ride.

