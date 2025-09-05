His Father Stopped By While He Was Relaxing In His Yard, And He Doesn’t Want His Wife’s Family Coming By Unannounced Anymore

Some families are just like this…

AITA for setting boundaries with my wife’s family when she thinks I’m being unreasonable? “I (33M) and my wife Jennifer (32F) have been together 8 years, married for 5, and have two kids. We recently moved into a house we’ve been slowly fixing up. Her extended family has a very “open-door” culture — they come and go as they please, often without notice. Her grandparents even walk in unannounced, knock on the wall, and call out after they’ve entered.

This makes me uncomfortable. I’m a private person who values alone time, especially because I like to relax at home in the nude (which Jennifer knows and normally respects). I’ve told her clearly that I need notice before anyone visits. Otherwise, I feel overwhelmed and like my space is being violated. This past weekend, Jennifer took the kids and her cousin on a short day trip. I was excited for some rare alone time — I’d told her I planned to sunbathe and play video games. Our yard is fully private, so being naked outside is not an issue. As I opened the door to head out, I saw someone moving in the yard — it was Jennifer’s dad, dressed for work and carrying tools and lumber.

Without informing me, he had come over to build a protective cover for our heat pump — a project I had already started. I had previously told him I wanted to handle the work myself so I could learn, though I appreciated his advice. He had agreed. But now, he proudly told me, “I put this together last night,” showing a frame he’d already assembled, then said, “Put some clothes on and let’s get started.” I was stunned — totally naked and shocked he was even there. I went inside and called Jennifer. She said, “Yeah, he asked if he could come help, and I said it was fine — but I told him to call you first.” So, she gave him the green light without checking with me, and he never called. My solo day turned into a project day, and I felt awkward saying no.

I also feel like Jennifer never really gives me the chance to learn by doing — her dad always ends up taking over, and I suspect she asks him because she doubts my skills. (I suck at building things, but I want to learn.) I told Jennifer how upset I was: my privacy was invaded, and my boundaries ignored. She got annoyed and said I was being ungrateful. When I asked her how she’d feel if my dad showed up while she was topless and I hadn’t told her, she just said, “That’s different. I’m a woman.”

I’ve now told her I want to ask her family to stop coming by unannounced. She’s mad, saying I’m overreacting and making them feel unwelcome. But I don’t think I’m being ungrateful — I just want my personal space respected. I now find myself peeking around corners in my own home, never sure if someone’s randomly shown up again. AITA for setting boundaries with my wife’s family that she doesn’t agree with?”

