Employee Tried To Help A Customer Place An Advance Order So He Wouldn’t Miss The Products He Needs, But The Customer Didn’t Listen

Customer complains about us not having enough of a product, but won’t place an order. I work at a small store that’s basically for farmers. We have fencing and feed and stuff. This customer who I’ve seen before several times comes in. He asks me if we’ve gotten a pallet of rabbit feed in (that’s 50 bags, 2500 lbs).

I check with our receivers, and they say that we don’t have any in the back. I check in the spot on the floor, and we have about 20 bags. Rabbit Guy says he needs a whole pallet since there’s a 5% discount for 50 bags. He says he has been waiting for 3 months, and we haven’t gotten it in and wants to know when it’s arriving.

I explain to Rabbit Guy that the cashiers can see if it’s on order, but not what day it will arrive. I then tell him that he can place an order. A special order like this is held in the back, and the customer is called when it arrives. The waiting time for special orders is 4 to 6 weeks.

After I tell him this, he just walks out of the store. My main frustration is that we probably got 3 different pallets in the time that he was waiting, and he just missed them being full. If he had placed an order before he needed them, we could have had it for him. He wouldn’t have needed to even pay in advance!

