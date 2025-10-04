He Was Excited To Meet His Sister’s New Boyfriend, But Aghast When He Found Out Who It Was. Now His Sister Needs Something Big, And After Everything He’s Not So Sure.

Family is a contentious issue: for some people, it’s the humans you’re related to by blood; for others, it’s the people you choose as you follow your path through life.

Different cultures have different ideas of family too, and if the people around you are kind and well-meaning, the ties of family can be the thing that holds your life together during its most difficult moments.

But when the people you are tied to have very different worldviews to your own, things can get a whole lot messier.

And when the man in this story discovered that his family wouldn’t support him in his distress, instead belittling him and pushing him away, he chose to follow his own path and work towards his own found family instead.

Read on to find out what happened when his biological family came calling, with a weighty demand.

AITA for refusing to donate my kidney to my dying sister because she got with my highschool bully? I’m a 35 year old gay man. When I was in high school, I was bullied severely by “Darren”. I won’t go into the details, but it was really bad, past the point of typical high school bullying. In my sophomore year, I made the mistake of coming out to one of my friends, who promptly spread this information around the school. Before this, Darren had targeted me for being unathletic and wearing glasses and had done this to a couple other kids as well, but after I was outed it was only me, and only because of my sexuality.

But this situation was about to get way worse.

After high school, I moved away for college. I made friends, even got a boyfriend, and pretty much forgot about Darren, until one thanksgiving, my sister “Ellie” brought home her boyfriend, Darren. No joke, the first thing he said when he saw me was “Damn Ellie, you didn’t tell me your brother’s a ***.” Ellie laughed, as did my dad. I was kinda stunned, but I didn’t yell or start a fight, I just got up and walked out.

Let’s see how the situation progressed.

After the fact, my family tried to play it off as Darren was joking because he was nervous meeting the family, and they told me that he and Ellie were serious so I had to get over it. I just told them all that I wouldn’t be attending any event where Darren was. In private, I told Ellie that I felt hurt that she’d date Darren, knowing what he did to me. She basically called me too sensitive and told me she has the right to date who she likes, which yeah she does.

With his family unwilling to consider him, this man took matters into his own hands.

Since then, I’ve been putting distance between myself and my family, who seem to have readily accepted Darren into the fold. But recently, my mom reached out to tell me that Ellie was in the hospital and needed a kidney transplant. The rest of the family had been tested and none could donate, and my mom wanted me to get tested because I’m her full brother with a high likelihood of a match.

This all put the man in a very difficult situation.

The thing is, after all these years, Ellie is basically a stranger to me. If I were to do this, I’d have to drive three states back to my hometown, miss who knows how much work, and give up a piece of my flesh, all for the woman who dated and eventually married the guy who made my high school days a living hell. I told my mom that I wouldn’t be getting tested, and she freaked out at me over the phone. I quickly hung up on her, but before I did I heard her call me vindictive and a monster for refusing to save my sister’s life. I admit I feel guilty about it though. AITA?

This is a really tough situation, and it’s unlikely that this man will want the knowledge that his sister died without his help on his conscience.

But family are supposed to be there for one another, and his parents and his sister have made very clear that his safety and wellbeing are not their concern.

So it’s no wonder at all that he’s cautious to donate one of his organs to someone who has treated him poorly for so long.

Let’s see what folks on Reddit had to say about this.

This person thought that his family wanted one thing from him, and one thing only.

While this Redditor, who had been in a similar situation, thought he was doing the right thing by distancing himself, and not being there for someone who wasn’t there for him.

And others explained that, in his conflicted state, the man wouldn’t be a suitable organ donor anyway.

It’s all very well to be selfish and put your needs and desires above others, without caring who you’re hurting along the way.

But then you can’t expect them to rush to your aid when you need them.

This sister’s situation is horrible, but it’s no wonder that her brother is unwilling to donate an organ to her, considering her utter lack of understanding and compassion toward him.

Sadly, she’s made her own bed here.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.