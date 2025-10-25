She Went No Contact With Her Cheating Ex-Boyfriend, But Her Sister Is Weirdly Obsessed With Him

Nothing proves where loyalties lie more intensely than a rough breakup.

How would you handle your sibling still social media stalking your ex?

One woman recently asked Reddit how to handle this extremely tricky situation.

Here’s what went down.

WIBTA for asking my sister to stop liking my ex-husbands’ instapictures? My (F30) ex-husband (M33) and I divorced over a year ago. We tried separating in a decent way, but couldn’t work it out and it got rough. A lot of things went wrong during our marriage, including infidelity on his side.

Uh, that alone is enough to end things.

My sister knows us both and I talked to her about these painful events. I know she also had a good bond with my ex, we used to travel together etc (she lives in another country). During our marriage we had a photography business together, which my husband continued without me after separation.

Losing half of your business too? Brutal.

Now, I know my sister and ex never were in conflict. But she knows how much he hurt me.

It’s a sister’s job to take your side.

Right (a month or so) after I moved out he even posted artistic nudes of “the other women” on what used to be our bed. This broke me.

Understandably so!

My sister is someone who is also self employed and believes in supporting other businesses etc, so I get that she would support him. But she even liked the nudes from the “other women” and I just can’t help but feel that she picked a side. She is aware of how these pictures affected me.

Sounds like the sister is pretty tone deaf.

I feel petty for it bothering me, but it does. I kinda want to address it, but don’t see how and feel like I can’t ask her not to without sounding controlling? Would I be TA to ask her to stop liking his stuff?

Well…this one seems like a no-brainer. Let’s see if Reddit agrees.

Apparently blood isn’t always thicker than water.

