Woman Made Rude And Hurtful Comments About Her Boyfriend’s Gay Roommate, So Her Boyfriend Harshly Gave Her An Ultimatum

Respect is essential in every relationship, whether romantic or platonic.

What would you do if your new love interest criticized your roommate? Would you defend your roommate or side with your partner?

This man is living with his lifelong best friend who is gay.

Then his girlfriend started making insensitive comments about the roommate.

He repeatedly asked her to stop, but she continued crossing the line.

Read the story below to find out more.

AITA for telling my girlfriend she isn’t welcome at my house anymore unless she seriously fixes her attitude regarding my best friend? I (30M) live with my best buddy Mark (30). We decided 2 years ago we were sick of paying high-rent costs and having crappy roommates, so we pooled our money together to put a deposit down on a house. It’s a good arrangement as we both have our own separate spaces.

This man was never bothered by living with his gay best friend.

It’s cheaper paying a mortgage, and we do everything jointly. We’ve also been best friends for 20+ years and enjoy living together. It’s also important to note that I am straight, and Mark is gay, but this has never bothered me, and it doesn’t impact how I see him.

He told his girlfriend about his living arrangements.

Mark is single after a breakup right now, and I’ve been seeing Hannah (was seeing her?) for about a year. I told her right from the start about my living arrangements so in case she ever came to my house, she knew Mark lived there, too. It never seemed to be an issue until Mark and his boyfriend broke up, and Hannah’s attitude changed.

His girlfriend said she was uncomfortable with Mark.

She started making comments saying she was uncomfortable with him around me and that he was “making eyes” at me a lot. I told her she was being ridiculous. So did Mark, and we both laughed at the idea of being into each other. We’re complete opposites and are more like brothers. It weirds us both out that Hannah is making comments.

He told her to stop thinking badly about Mark, but she kept doing it anyway.

I have told Hannah multiple times to stop, as this is Mark’s house, too, and I won’t have him feeling crappy. Hannah just keeps ramping it up. Her comments are getting worse to the point she even said he wanted to make a move on me. I finally snapped. I told her that being gay doesn’t automatically mean he wants to sleep with me, and her attitude is disgusting.

So, he finally told her to get out.

She said she was joking. And I said it didn’t feel like a joke. I told her, “If you seriously can’t change your attitude and treat Mark like a person, then you’re not welcome here anymore. You’re 30. Act like it. Or get out.” Hannah has been calling me the jerk for treating her like a child. And some of her friends have messaged me saying I am being too harsh.

Now, he’s wondering if he did the right thing.

I’m asking for judgment as I may be the jerk for being too firm and not trying to talk to her about why she is speaking about Mark this way instead of downright refusing to let her be near him. So, AITA?

Was he too harsh, or were his words justified?

Let’s see how others reacted to this story on Reddit.

This person gives their honest opinion.

Short and straightforward.

This person calls her homophobic too.

Stick to your guns, says this person.

Finally, people are saying the same thing about Hannah.

Sometimes friendship is more important than your new partner.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.