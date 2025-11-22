A TikTokker Warned People Against Becoming Dependent To Feel Free Drinks After He Almost Got Robbed At A Gas Station

Have you heard of Feel Free?

It’s a drink with kava root and leaf kratom that has a lot of people concerned.

An AI Google search describes the drink like this: “Feel Free is an herbal tonic made by the company Botanic Tonics that contains a blend of kratom and kava. Marketed as a “wellness” drink and an alternative to alcohol, it has faced significant scrutiny and reports of addiction due to its main psychoactive ingredients. ”

Yeah, it doesn’t sound good, does it…?

And this TikTokker knows all about it.

His name is Misha and he took to the social media platform to tell people about the scary experience he had with a teenager he thinks was addicted to Feel Free.

In the video’s caption, Misha wrote, “WARNING! Due to the ingredients kratom and kava this seems to be drastically harming people. I didn’t know anything about this and could have easily picked up a bottle sitting on a gas station counter! Be safe.”

The TikTokker told viewers he went to a gas station to get something to drink and a boy, who he estimates to be around 14-years-old, approached him.

Misha explained, “He comes up to me and he says, ‘Hey, can you buy me some Feel Free?’ I didn’t understand what he was talking about, but I said, ‘Do you need food or something?’ And he said, ‘No, I need Feel Free.’”

The TikTokker told the boy he wouldn’t buy it for him and the kid tried to take his wallet.

Misha told the cashier in the gas station about what happened, and the worker knew that the kid was looking for a Feel Free drink.

The worker told him that she sees a lot of people who are addicted to Feel Free and she compared them to “crackheads.”

The gas station employee told Misha, “I have people coming in here five, six times a day to get this. It’s so addictive, and people lose their minds.”

Misha did some research on the product and he told viewers, “I mean, it’s called Feel Free, but it traps you in addiction. That feels very nefarious.”

Here’s the video.

@yourbestiemisha WARNING ‼️ Due to the ingredients kratom and kava this seems to be drastically harming people. I didn’t know anything about this and could have easily picked up a bottle sitting on a gas station counter! Be safe 🫶 #feelfree ♬ original sound – yourbestiemisha

He had a pretty scary story to tell!

