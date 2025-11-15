A Trans Employee’s Grandmother Kept Coming In Asking For Her By The Wrong Name, And Her Coworkers Really Had Her Back

It’s hard to be a young person in the world, and it’s even harder when members of your own family have trouble accepting you for who you are.

“He” doesn’t work here lady A little backstory: A while back I came out as a trans woman, and everyone reacted as I expected, family, friends, and co-workers. But my co-workers seem to be more defensive over people dead-naming me than anyone else. And with the staff turnover, it meant that the core staff would always introduce me to new staff as my preferred name, rather than my birth name. And lately when new members see my legal birth name on the rota, they ask who that person is, which is what makes me laugh and reminds me of the following story. Cast: (Aliases used) Jack/Jill = Me Grandma Newby Andy Mike (The Legend) Dylan (The cherry on top)

So it’s a mid afternoon and I’m just in my room (possibly playing a game on my PC, not important), when I get a call from Grandma. I say hello and ask what’s up. She seems like her normal peppy self, but it’s clear she’s a little bit shocked and appalled that so many people at work don’t know who I am. I’m a little confused as to what she’s talking about, so I agree with her and ask her to explain. She tells me that she went to visit me at work, but when asking the staff behind the register, they’d never heard of me. I told her that we do get a lot of new staff, and maybe they haven’t met me yet. She then proceeds to place the last piece of this puzzle and tell me that she asked for “Jack”, but no one had heard of a “Jack” working there. At this point it all made sense and I covered the phone speaker while I headbutted my computer desk. I reiterated that they must have been new, and hadn’t met me yet, then we ended the call and for once… I was looking forward to my next shift.

I went in for my shift and casually said “So, I heard my Grandma visited the other day?”, and this is what they told me. Grandma walked up to the register and asked Newby (who did actually know me, but as Jill) if Jack was in today. Newby looked puzzled and told Grandma she doesn’t know a “Jack” that works here. This was the first button pushed, that set Grandma off on a speech that put me up on a pedestal, like I was someone to be very lucky to know. Then Andy showed up to the counter and my Grandma asked if he could tell her if Jack was in today. Andy also only knew me as Jill, and thus he had no clue how to help Grandma out. Second button pushed. Grandma set off depicting me as a biblical god (only a little bit of an exaggeration). But luckily Mike (knows me by both names) saw from behind the scenes what was going on, and quickly rushed around to the counter to explain that “Jack” was not in today… But also informed her that I go by Jill now… All buttons pushed. Grandma quickly silences Mike and informs him that nobody uses that “nickname” around her because she doesn’t like it.

I wish I knew what other things were said during this moment of the confrontation, but when I caught up with Dylan… He gave me the ending I didn’t know I needed. The whole time this was happening, Dylan was on his break in the restaurant area. He watched it all go down as he ate his meal, but then suddenly Grandma turns around and walks towards him. Dylan thinks carefully about his next move. Grandma simply says to him “I can’t believe nobody in this store knows my grandson Jack. Dylan only knows me as Jill, but by now he’s pieced together the puzzle, and Dylan loves to “light the fuse” so to speak. So with an internal grin as devious as the Grinch, Dylan simply replies “Who’s Jack?” And with that, Grandma raises her arms, shakes her head in disbelief, then storms out of the store to go home and call me.

We all had a good laugh… I do love my Grandma, and I accepted that she will only ever see me as her Grandson… But when she decides to go to my place of work (where everyone respects my life choices) and dead-names me in front of staff that have only been introduced to me as Jill… I honestly don’t know what she thought she would accomplish there. Also, before I came out as trans, my Grandma would visit the restaurant every now and then because my shifts had me sleeping through the day, and working through the night, so it was the only way she’d get to see me on a busy week… But after that visit, she never came back to the restaurant again. And yet she still wonders why I don’t visit her often?

