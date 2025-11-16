Type 1 Diabetic Woman Is Concerned About Her Health Because Her Husband Doesn’t Take Her Condition Seriously, And Now He’s Sabotaging Her Efforts To Stay Well

When you have a life threatening condition it’s important to feel like you can count on the people who are close to you.

WIBTAH if I made my husband go to classes to specifically learn more about my illness? I have had type 1 diabetes since I was 11 years old. I don’t consider it an illness or a disorder because I manage it well with insulin and I almost never have issues. Since getting married my husband has started to notice what I do/take and he’s so entirely clueless.

My husband and I did not live together until after we got married, so I think he just didn’t realize how much insulin and food kinda rules my life. I don’t think of it like that anymore but I noticed he would get annoyed when I would make it a point to order sugar free drinks, or take make absolute sure I had a snack or two if we were going to be somewhere for a while. One time I ordered a Diet Coke and got regular coke and very kindly asked our waitress for diet instead. My husband acted like I asked her to give a million dollars and was so dramatic. This even got bad enough that due to a long story I don’t feel like explaining, for the first time in my entire life I developed diabetic ketoacidosis and was admitted to the hospital for weeks. Even still, he was acting so clueless when I was discharged and still didn’t feel 100%.

When we left the nurse gave me paperwork to explain diabetes. When I said I know, I’ve had this since I was 11, she was basically like… how did this happen then? My husband is how it happened. Sometimes when low blood sugar gets me a little lightheaded he acts like I’m being dramatic. One time he literally accused me of faking low blood sugar to get out of intimacy. When he saw how shocked I was when he said that he said he was joking but he wasn’t. He also like doesn’t mention this very important thing about me when it is definitely relevant.

We were going on a cruise and they asked if we had any medication in our bags. My husband said “no” just so plainly. They almost took my insulin. It’s like he doesn’t even realize how important this is, or worse, he doesn’t care. I’m not sure which it would be. But it’s starting to genuinely scare me. Would I be wrong to literally give him an ultimatum to learn more?

