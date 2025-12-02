Man’s Grandpa Gave Him Two Rifles Before He Passed Away, But Now His Uncles Want Him To Give Them The Gifts

Imagine a grandparent insisting on giving something to you before they pass away. Even though you won’t use the item, would you accept it as a way of remembering them, or would you be perfectly fine with giving it to someone else who would use it?

In this story, one man is in this exact situation, and he wants to keep the gift his grandfather gave him. His family is pushing him to give the gift to his uncles.

Let’s read the whole story to decide what he should do.

AITA for refusing to give my uncles the rifles my grandpa gave me before he passed? My grandpa (89M) passed away five days ago, and I’m still heartbroken. He wasn’t just my grandfather, he was my best friend. I (30M) was the only grandkid who regularly visited him for decades, and we were incredibly close.

His grandfather planned ahead and made sure he knew who got what.

Before going into hospice care, he started giving away his things. He personally offered me two rifles: a custom .30/30 and an old .22 he used around his porch. He actually offered the .22 to his sons first, but neither wanted it, so he told me I could have it instead.

The rifles won’t be used.

It wasn’t a last-minute gift. He asked multiple times over months, and I finally agreed. I don’t hunt, I just planned to mount the .30/30 in a shadow box to honor him.

He doesn’t want to give away what he grandpa gave him.

Now, before he’s even buried, my uncles (68M and 61M) are demanding the guns through my mom, saying they should have them because they are his sons. One isn’t legally allowed to own firearms, and both have long histories of alcoholism. I barely have a relationship with either of them. My mom and aunt say I should keep the peace and give the rifles up. But those were Grandpa’s gifts to me, his choice made while he was alive and fully aware. Giving them up feels like betraying his wishes and the bond we had.

He should keep them. They were given to him by his grandpa, and it sounds like the uncles shouldn’t be trusted around rifles anyway.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

He should stick to his grandpa’s wishes.

Even if he gave the guns away, they shouldn’t go to his uncles.

This is a very good point.

Here’s a suggestion to get his uncle arrested.

His family needs to back off.

