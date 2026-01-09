Grocery Store Employee Learned A Neighbor Was Harassing Delivery Drivers For Free Bread, So He Listed The Man’s Car For Sale And He Got Flooded With Calls

Being rude hits differently when your contact information is right there for anyone to use.

What would you do if a neighbor kept harassing delivery drivers at your workplace and even tried to shake them down for free stuff? Would you confront them directly? Or would you wait for the perfect opportunity to get your revenge?

In the following story, one grocery store employee finds himself in this situation and waits for his moment. Here’s what happened.

Complain about my grocery store then you will be pranked This was quite a few years ago, when I did backstock/receiving for a mom-and-pop grocery store. The family who owned it was kind and not rolling in dough—definitely a community, quality-before-profits kind of place. The store had been around for generations/ long before the lofts were built on the street behind us. The receiving dock was on this street, so we got early morning deliveries. Despite it being a bit noisy, we always tried to keep the volume down, and we never got complaints until this one entitled NIMBY loft dweller.

The guy had a car for sale.

He would come over to the bakery trucks and yell at them for their “loud clanking of bread carts!” Later, I found out he was blackmailing them/threatening to call in a noise complaint unless he got fresh bread/or a treat. One day, I noticed him get out of his car, which was a Volkswagen Jetta, to complain. He had a for sale sticker with his phone number, which I took down.

Years later, he was still calling about the car.

I filled the neighborhood with at least 10,000 flyers that offer his car for sale for 100 dollars (Looking for a quick sale! Call me anytime!). I was also one of the many people who would call him and then argue and complain about not being able to buy it for 100 bucks. He screamed, I am so sick of getting these calls!! Of course, I gave his number to the bakery trucks. Eventually, the guy disappeared, but I still called about the car every once in a while, years later.

Hilarious! Now, that was some quick thinking.

Let’s see if the people over at Reddit have ever done anything like this.

This person has jokes.

That’s where it started.

Basically.

He sure didn’t.

The guy deserved this and more! Next time, he’ll let people do their jobs.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.