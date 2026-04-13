‘Two vet visits and hundreds of dollars.’ – What This Cat Did When Its Owners Went On Vacation Will Make You Chuckle

Cats are adorable and very smart, sometimes so smart that they can trick their owners.

That’s what happened when this couple went on their honeymoon and came back.

The video begins with a clip of the cat walking with a bad limp. The caption reads, “Our fat cat started limping after we got back from our destination wedding.”

What could be wrong?

The cat keeps limping, and the caption changes to, “Two vet visits and hundreds of dollars later just to be told…”

Oh no, what are the vets going to say?

Then the video cuts to the cat being held and pet by the owners, and the caption explains, “That she’s been faking it for attention!”

Well, good thing this cat is ok, but what a dirty trick! Cats are just too funny.

I wonder how she figured out that this would get their attention. And I’m sure that the cat is hoping that it will make it so they never go away on vacation again.

What a clever little cat. I love it.

Take a minute and watch the full video below to see just how convincing the cat’s limp really was.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about this amazing cat.

Animals are often smarter than we give them credit for.

Awww, this vet worker had a similar story.

This commenter has a cat who does this too, but not quite as well.

Animals are more intelligent than we give them credit for.

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.