Woman’s Car Needs $5,000 To Be Fixed But When Her Stepfather Offered Her One Of His Cars, Her Dad Was Jealous And Scolded Her For “Trusting” Him

When a parent remarries, it often means you now have three families to juggle.

So when a young woman asked her stepfather for help when her father couldn’t help her, he felt betrayed and scolded her.

Now she’s wondering if she did something wrong.

What do you think?

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for not listening to my dad’s advice and “hurting his feelings” I’ll start this off with the fact that I am 20 f. Recently I took my car into the shop, it’s a pretty old car from 2010. I got the car in 2021 and it served me well for multiple years. I took it in last week because I had a couple of lights on and I had some concerns about some noises I was hearing in the back. They told me that I had a pretty significant problem under the hood in the front and it would cost about $1,400 to start looking at that problem and getting it fixed. They looked at some other problems in my car and told me the grand total to fix everything would be about $5,000.

That’s a lot.

Now I like to think that I have a pretty nice job but I do not have $5,000 to cough up for this car. Not to mention I only spent $2,000 on the car, and I thought that would be putting too much money into it. I was over at my mom’s house and my stepdad offered me his car that he never drives to drive for a little while until I could get enough money to buy a new car. I was extremely grateful and talked to my dad first to see how we would feel. Him and my mom have had problems in the past and he has a really hard time trusting her with certain things, so of course he did not trust the situation one bit.

But they disagreed.

He told me that unless they were going to put me on the insurance, sell me the car, or give me the car, I could not drive it. I talked to my stepdad and we eventually worked it out, he put me on the insurance until next year so I’d be safe to drive the car in case I got into an accident. I went and picked up the car from my mom’s house that night, my dad was extremely mad at me. The next day when I got home from work he proceeded to yell at me, tell me that my mom abandoned me to make me feel bad about trusting her. He also told me that I hurt his feelings because all he wants to do is protect me and he thought that my mom and stepdad were going to “screw me over” as he put it.

Things were a bit dramatic.

He also told me that I deliberately disobeyed him, when he never told me no, he just told me he didn’t like the situation. Then when I met the parameters he set, he still didn’t like it. He told me that I was an ungrateful daughter and that I pretty much just **** on any opinions he had on the situation. I ended up taking the car back to my stepdad on Tuesday. The emotional stress of making sure I didn’t get into a wreck and of having my dad so angry at me all the time, simply for trying to make sure that I don’t drive a car that would break down, is too much for me to deal with right now. AITA?

Although her dad has the right to be concerned, it might also have to do with jealousy.

What did Reddit think?

A reader shares their opinion.

Nobody likes to be micro (or macro) managed.

Someone thinks he might be a narcissist.

Food for thought!

Yikes. Not a good look.

They say the simplest answer is often the truth…

Her dad expected her not to get help? In this economy?