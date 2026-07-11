The Price Tag Trap: Why an Outraged Business Owner Immediately Blacklisted a Client Right After His Order Was Finished

Imagine dealing with a really rude customer. You’ve done nothing but take their order, fulfill it and deliver it, but when they see the bill, they accuse you of being a liar and a conman. Would you keep doing business with them, defend yourself, or refuse to ever sell them anything ever again?

In this story, a father and son have a small business, and when a rude customer complains to the son about his dad, the son lets his dad deal with the customer. That’s when the situation escalates even further.

But the customer doesn’t seem to get the message because he still tries to place another order.

Keep reading to see how the story plays out.

Dad and I Versus Mr Bugger Off My dad and I had a small buisness selling home brew, beer and wine you ferment yourself. First we had a shop and in 2002 dad decided to sell it and run the buisness from home. I did everything dad didn’t do, ran the website, took calls, placed orders. Delivery driving etc .

One customer had a large order.

Once a year a customer came to us with a large order, roughly around 300 euro . the man told me to bring it to him across Dublin City (Ireland), where I live and arrive at midday not a minute before or after. Dad came with me on this day. We arrived at midday as requested. I brought the boxes of homebrew into the man’s house and presented him with an itemised bill. He hit the roof when he saw the total.

The customer didn’t care about OP’s explanation.

I explained every item on the bill was in the boxes, also as we had recently changed currency from the irish pound to the euro it might seem a little bit more then it had been before although dad didn’t add anything on our prices when converting to the euro, like most other buisnesses did, he just converted the prices we charged. The customer was having none of it. He called my father a liar, a con man and a scumbag. That was the end of it for me. I told him Dad was in the car, he could take it up with him.

It’s about to get crazy!

I went to the car and told dad to go and talk to the man as he was abusive and he wasn’t listening to me. I didn’t mind getting the third degree myself but no one insulted my Dad infront of me. As dad left the car , my mobile phone rang. a decent customer wanted to place an oder. As I began to write it into our order book and chat with the customer, dad came out of the man’s house jumped in the drivers seat and took off at a high rate of speed. I had to apologise to the customer on the phone, put my hand over it and tell dad to pull in as he is driving like a lunatic, very unlike my dad.

What in the world happened!

I finished taking the order and put my phone away. I then asked my normally calm, placid, even tempered father what happened with the original customer. Dad said they had a bit of an exchange which ended with the man saying the next time you come out I will give 150 euro. That’s just about half what the order was worth. My dad turned to him and said there will be no next time you can bugger off. That’s strong language from my dad, he would never normally speak like that to a customer, he was seriously provoked.

I told this happening to a friend of my dad’s who nicknamed the unreasonable customer Mr bugger off.

The story isn’t over yet!

That wasn’t quite the end of the story. He rang back looking to. Make an order 12 months later. He told me he would only pay 150 euro for his order. Darned if I was running round for him again after he was so rude and Dad telling him he wouldn’t be dealt with again. I reminded him he’d been refused service, he made a few threats and hung up. They joy of that was we were the only homebrew buisness in Dublin. There’s was no other buisness to buy homebrew off bar us.

Yikes! But why would the dad speed away like that? I expected the situation to be even more extreme.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

You can’t profit by selling products for half price.

I don’t understand this either.

Another person thinks OP’s family is really polite.

This person calls the customer dumb.

It’s ridiculous for the customer to expect to pay half price just because he doesn’t want to pay full price. That’s so unreasonable and unrealistic!

That said, didn’t the customer know the price before the products were delivered? I don’t understand why he was so surprised. Surely, he was given a quote for how much he would have to pay ahead of time.

It’s too bad they made a special trip for nothing. Hopefully the customer will leave them alone.

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