An Assistant Manager Scored Her Dream Corporate Job—So Her Manager Weaponized a Staffing Shortage to Guilt Her Into Staying

Leaving a job can feel difficult when coworkers are already struggling.

In this story, a retail assistant manager received an exciting job offer outside retail.

However, she felt guilty about leaving her current store and her colleagues who seemed to be struggling.

Now, she’s having a hard time making the right decision. What do you think she should choose?

Read the full story below to find out more.

I’m finally leaving retail for the first time in 10 years and I feel super guilty about leaving the store manager to suffer without me. I’ve been with this retail company for 10 years. I was a floor supervisor for 5 years. I have just recently been promoted to an assistant manager about a month ago at a different location. At that location, there’s just the store manager, 2 key holders, and me.

This assistant manager received a better job offer.

It’s been a huge struggle for several months to find more leadership at this location. In fact, we have offered at least 6 people the job of floor supervisor in the past month. Those offers have fallen through for one reason or another. Anyway, I’ve recently been given an enticing job offer that will get me out of retail completely. No more nights and weekends, and less physical demand.

However, she feels guilty leaving her store manager behind.

I’m excited to get out. But I can’t help but feel super guilty about leaving the store manager behind to deal with the struggle. Finding someone to replace me will be a challenge. Someone tell me I’m making the right decision by leaving and that I shouldn’t feel so bad about it. 🙁

OP has the freedom to choose which job will give her better satisfaction and peace of mind.

While it’s normal for her to feel guilty about leaving some colleagues behind, it’s not her responsibility to stay with them.

In fact, she can appreciate and support her store manager without sacrificing her own career goals just to keep the store running.

Let’s read the responses of other people to this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Short and makes sense.

It’s just a job, says this one.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a cashier who got annoyed with a group of friends who insisted on returning their items separately.

Here’s another honest opinion.

Finally, people are supporting her decision.

You can leave retail without taking the whole store’s problems home with you.

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