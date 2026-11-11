A Retail Worker Is Dreading Her Manager’s Return Because He’s Been Watching Her Instagram For Years And Making Her Uncomfortable

You can’t control who your co-workers are, right?

That’s right!

But one thing you can control is how you react to them…and that includes what you might need to do if they step over the line and act inappropriately.

In today’s story, a woman who works in a retail store explained why she’s extremely creeped out about a manager who won’t leave her alone.

Take a look at what she’s dealing with.

I think my manager is a little bit obsessed with me, or at least parasocial in some way. He’s returning to our store soon. “A weird tale from my retail job. I’m a woman in my early twenties working in retail to get me through university. I’ve been in this job for a few years now and have a few managers. One of them is a man in his early thirties. He has a wife and three kids.

This guy sounds weird…

At work we talked a lot, he seems to love winding me up and I do sometimes get genuinely annoyed. Like, just let me work. So overall he tries to tease me, tell me about some personal things etc, nothing too crazy but still a bit unusual. He also walks past my section a lot, and calls on me specifically to do stupid tasks when we have a lot of workers.

Oh, boy…

I think the parasocial part comes in because he has been monitoring my Instagram stories for about three years, without following me, meaning he had to actively search my name every single time, and used his main account with his profile picture so he obviously does not care if I see him looking. I mentioned something about having to study after work once and he laughed and said, you don’t study. It sounds like he thinks he knows everything about me just from looking at stuff I post. At first it was funny, then I would screenshot in case I ever needed to report him, every time I would check if he saw my stories, he did. And sure, my account is public, so whatever.

This is pretty creepy…

But three years? I got pretty weirded out because in work he started to become a bit mean. He would report me for stupid things, then be really nice to my face. I just got tired of his weird behaviour. He left our store for a few months but is returning for some reason upon his own request. During that time I blocked his Instagram, before I knew he was coming back. I feel like it’s going to be awkward, because now he knows I saw him looking. Why would someone with a family constantly seek out a young girl? I don’t post anything that would keep a man drawn to my profile either. Just selfies, me with my friends or silly things I’m doing like everyone else my age. Should I report this or does it actually matter since my profile is public so he technically didn’t do anything wrong? I wish he would just stay in the other store.”

Let’s see what readers had to say about this.

This person had a lot to say.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a delivery driver who, after being scolded for ignoring parking policies, decides to maliciously comply himself into some serious overtime.

And another Reddit user weighed in.

This guy is really stepping over the line.

And she shouldn’t have to put up with this!

Ugh!

This situation is really creeping her out…