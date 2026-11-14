Construction Workers Block The Path To An Office With All Of Their Supplies, So The Office Worker Kicks Spaghetti All Over The Room

Imagine working in an office building that is undergoing construction. What would you do if the construction workers used the hallway leading to your office as a dumping ground for all of their supplies?

In this story, one office worker is in this exact situation, and she is furious about it. Complaining to building management doesn’t seem to help very much, but when the construction workers complain about her, she finally gets what she wants!

It’s pretty funny how she gets revenge, but in the moment, nobody was laughing.

Let’s read all about it.

Builders dump stuff in front of my office door. Builders lunch now paints the walls. I work alone in a small office in a public building that is undergoing some renovations while its closed to the public. There is an office space in front of my office that is usually unoccupied (think of an office space with a managers office attached at the end, I just rent the managers office.) Building managers were supposed to notify us if they ever intended to rent out the space in front of my office so we could build a temporary wall or something so i didn’t need to walk through someone else’s office to get to mine. But i guess they thought they didn’t need to do this because the builders are only there temporarily.

This sounds awful!

So now the space is occupied by the site office for construction. I’m slightly annoyed at the building management for not notifying me of this, but I’m WAAAAY more annoyed at the builders because the space has turned into a dumping ground! To get to my office i have to walk past light fixtures, tool bags, random chairs in the walkway and A TOILET BOWL, and i have to listen to builders talking nonsense while 12 of them sit in a room fit for 5 having lunch. Its like a teenagers bedroom, but instead of clothes and stale socks the floor is covered in building materials and tools.

She reported them.

I ask them to keep it clear as its the walkway to my office and not a storeroom. And they say sure but basically roll their eyes at me and do nothing. So I took some pictures of the mess and reported it to building management and one week later they tidied up SLIGHTLY, and gave me a sassy “Ah we cleaned up a bit around here for ya mate, no need to thank us” as i walked in that morning.

But the problem just got worse.

A few later and it was almost worse than it was before, to the point i couldn’t leave my office without moving 4 boxes of supplies out from DIRECTLY in front of the door yesterday. I also hear them “whispering” about how i’m such a jerk and a stuck up public servant (I’m private sector, but whatever) Cut to today: I go to step out to get a coffee and before i open the door i look through the window of the door to see someones half eaten spaghetti sitting on the floor right in front of the doorway. I loose my composure for a moment and say forget it, open the door and trip on the bowl of spaghetti, causing it to spray all over the room and the two builders in the room.

This would be a funny sight to see, but it was heated in the moment.

Spaghetti gets on everything! Sauce on their computers, noodles in the toilet bowl, its in the carpet and most impressively all over the builders. They start to shout at me but i get just as mad saying “Who the hell puts a bowl of spaghetti on the floor in front of a door!”. I kind of snapped at this point and started lambasting them which is very out of character for me. I told them “This is an office not a store room” and “Your worse than my teenage nephew” and told them to clean there stuff up or ill start kicking everything aside that’s in the path, delicate or not.

The builders ignored the mess.

They sheepishly say yes and i go get my coffee. When i return no one is in the office and the mess is still on everything (i think they wiped the laptops down) but i don’t care at this point and retreat into my office and focus on work. Fast forward a few hours and i get an email from the building management.

This is exactly what she wanted to hear.

I crack a huge smile as i read an email basically saying “The builders reported your conduct and had us come inspect the damage. However, we noticed the unacceptable amounts of mess in the office space had not been cleared up from the last time we asked them to, and they admitted the food was placed on the floor in front of the doorway, so we expect them to cleanup the mess, pay for cleaning and place no blame on you in this case. If the mess comes back call us directly, as they are on their last warning from a few other incidents in the building”. It was a longer and more Official email, but you get the point. So now I’m occasionally looking through the window on the door while builders crawl around on their hands and knees scrubbing spaghetti out of the carpet. I’m not proud of loosing my cool and handling things the way i did, but i wont deny that it worked…and it felt really good.

Wow! That sounds like a horrible work environment. The spaghetti thing wasn’t even her fault. When there’s such a big mess, I’m glad nobody tripped and fell on anything. It sounds hazardous.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This is a good point.

Exactly!

They weren’t very smart!

In case you didn’t sense the sarcasm…

I love that the workers got in trouble by trying to get someone else in trouble. That’s so satisfying! They weren’t smart enough to realize that they were really the problem.

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